Boats in Arizona, Texas supporting Trump find trouble

A boat in a Lake Havasu parade for President Donald Trump caught on fire on Saturday.

(Lake Havasu National Park)

A boat in a Lake Havasu parade for President Donald Trump caught on fire on Saturday, according to an Inland Empire journalist.

There are no further details at this time.

Meanwhile several boats in a similar parade on Lake Travis in Texas sank, according to the Travis County sheriff’s office.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries, sheriff’s office spokesman Kristen Dark said, adding there was no suspicion of foul play.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm, and meterologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service said there were no storms in the area at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.