Body found in Zion National Park was that of missing hiker

A body found Thursday at Zion National Park has been identified as a 35-year-old Salt Lake City man, according to park officials.

Pradeep Beryl Solomon went missing while visiting Zion on Tuesday, according to a news release from the national park Thursday night.

Solomon had told friends that he was visiting Zion and was planning to hike the Angels Landing Trail on Tuesday. After Solomon did not return home, his roommate reported him missing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rangers began looking for Solomon that afternoon and found his vehicle in the park’s visitor center parking lot.

Zion’s Search and Rescue crew began a methodical search Thursday, focusing on the base of Angels Landing. Solomon’s body was discovered below the north side of the hiking route, the release said.

The man’s injuries were consistent with a high elevation fall, probably from the Angels Landing Trail, according to the preliminary investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the primary investigating agency.

The Angels Landing trail climbs about 1,500 feet in elevation, according to park’s website. It features long drop-offs and is not recommended for anyone “fearful of heights.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Solomon family and friends,” park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in the release. “We are all deeply saddened by this outcome.”

