Boom! Supersonic jet makes history, breaks sound barrier over California desert

Boom Supersonic founder Blake Scholl presented the XB-1 at the Boyd Group International 22nd annual Aviation Forecast Summit in 2017 at Wynn Las Vegas. (Boom Supersonic)
Boom Supersonic founder Blake Scholl presented the XB-1 at the Boyd Group International 22nd annual Aviation Forecast Summit in 2017 at Wynn Las Vegas. (Boom Supersonic)
An attendee of a reception by Boom Supersonic at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado, has a look under the fuselage of a model of the company's XB-1 test jet on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Blake Scholl, founder of Boom Supersonic, discusses his company's progress in developing a 55-seat supersonic airliner at a hangar at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado, in August 2018. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A model of Boom Supersonic's 55-passenger airliner was on display at the Boyd Group International 22nd annual Aviation Forecast Summit in August 2017 at Wynn Las Vegas. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Hallie Golden The Associated Press
January 29, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

A sleek white aircraft became the first independently developed jet to break the sound barrier Tuesday, tearing through the air tens of thousands of feet above the Mojave Desert and a crowd of delighted onlookers.

The XB-1 aircraft accelerated to Mach 1.05 within about 11 minutes of taking off, according to Boom Supersonic and live video of the test flight.

The flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, California, took place as the company works to revive supersonic passenger travel, which died with the grounding of the Anglo-French Concorde more than two decades ago.

Boom plans to focus next on the Overture airliner, which it says will carry as many as 80 passengers while moving at about twice the speed of today’s subsonic airliners.

“XB-1’s supersonic flight demonstrates that the technology for passenger supersonic flight has arrived,” Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl said in a statement. “A small band of talented and dedicated engineers has accomplished what previously took governments and billions of dollars.”

The aircraft, which flew for the first time in March, is made almost completely from lightweight carbon fiber. It uses an augmented reality vision system to help with landing, since its long nose and high-angle approach can make it difficult for pilots to see.

“The future of aviation is here and now,” Amy Marino Spowart, president and CEO of the National Aeronautic Association, said in a statement. “Not only is there hope for faster and better commercial flight, but Boom proves that it can be done sustainably.”

Boom is one of several companies with an eye on supersonic passenger travel. Any new such service will likely face the same hurdles as the Concorde, which flew over the Atlantic and was barred from many overland routes because of the sonic booms it caused.

Sonic booms are heard on the ground when airplanes fly faster than the speed of sound — typically about 760 mph near sea level but varying depending on temperature, altitude and other conditions, according to the Congressional Research Service.

As a supersonic plane speeds through the air, it pushes molecules aside with great force, forming a shock wave “much like a boat creates a wake in water,” according to NASA.

Tuesday’s flight happened in the same airspace where in 1947 Charles “Chuck” Yeager became the first person to break the sound barrier, piloting an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane.

Demonstrators protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip ...
Israel calls on world to work for hostages’ return
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Israel’s president called on all nations and all people “who consider themselves part of the civilized world” to use their influence to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

