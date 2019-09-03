Boy thrown from balcony at Mall of America returns home

The boy’s family said in August that he had been moved from intensive care and into a rehabilitation program.

Emmanuel Aranda, who threw a 5-year-old boy over a Mall of America balcony, and his lawyer Paul Sellers, right, listen as Judge Jeannice Reding hands out a 19-year sentence at the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, June 3, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — A 5-year-old boy has returned home nearly five months after he was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The boy’s family said Tuesday on a gofundme.com site that their son has completed inpatient treatment and has returned home.

KSTP-TV reports the boy, identified only as Landen, will continue to receive outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries.

The boy was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by a stranger in April.

The man who threw Landen, Emmanuel Aranda, pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder. He told investigators he went to the Bloomington mall “looking for someone to kill” after women had rejected his advances.