94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

California college professor to stand trial in death of pro-Israel protester last year

FILE - Attorney Ron Bamieh, left, listens to his client, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a professor o ...
FILE - Attorney Ron Bamieh, left, listens to his client, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a professor of computer science at Moorpark College, in Ventura County Superior Court on Nov. 17, 2023, in Ventura, Calif. A judge decided Wednesday, May 15, that Alnaji will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish counter-protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war last year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
More Stories
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency ...
Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip cross new US pier
Dr. Ammar Ghanem, an ICU specialist from Detroit volunteering with the Syrian American Medical ...
U.S., international volunteer doctors trapped in Gaza hospital
Passersby observe the photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip that are plastered to the walls ...
Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival
Finn Settles, 24, left, and Renee Arellano, 45, greet each other at a 2022 rally in Los Angeles ...
Deadly overdoses fell in US for first time in five years, new estimates show
The Associated Press
May 17, 2024 - 12:43 pm
 

VENTURA, Calif. — A judge decided Wednesday that a Southern California college professor will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish counter-protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war last year.

Superior Court Judge Ryan Wright judge declared after a two-day preliminary hearing that there’s enough evidence to try Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. A preliminary hearing requires a lower burden of proof to move forward, compared to the “beyond a reasonable doubt” needed for a trial conviction.

Alnaji, 51, is accused of striking Paul Kessler with a megaphone in November during a confrontation at an event that started as a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thousand Oaks.

Kessler, 69, fell backward and struck his head on the pavement. He died the next day at a hospital.

Alnaji was charged with two felonies: involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury, with special allegations of personally inflicting great bodily harm injury on each count, the DA’s office said. If found guilty of all charges, he could be sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Alnaji posted $50,000 bail. Alnaji’s lawyer, Ron Bamieh, said he expected the judge’s preliminary hearing ruling because of the low burden of proof..

Bamieh said Kessler’s medical records show he had a brain tumor that caused balance problems and had a history of falling. The attorney also said the prosecution does not have credible eyewitness testimony.

Alnaji, a professor of computer science at Moorpark College, had espoused pro-Palestinian views on his Facebook page and other social media accounts.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency ...
Trucks carrying aid for Gaza Strip cross new US pier
By Lolita C. Baldor and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The shipment is the first in an operation that American military officials anticipate could scale up to 150 truckloads a day.

From left, GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La ...
House votes to require delivery of bombs to Israel
By Stephen Groves and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

The Biden administration this month put on hold a weapons shipment of 3,500 bombs that are capable of killing hundreds in populated areas.

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern ...
Israel says it will send more troops to Rafah
The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister says more troops will be sent into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where the military says it has destroyed Hamas tunnels and killed dozens of terrorists.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
First witness takes stand in Trump hush money trial
recommend 2
Court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
recommend 3
Trump’s lawyers attack Michael Cohen’s credibility at hush money trial
recommend 4
US says Rafah offensive would jeopardize cease-fire talks as Biden threatens to halt more Israel aid
recommend 5
British government tries to avert the type of unrest seen on American campuses
recommend 6
Explosions, loud noise heard near Iran city