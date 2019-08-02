California garlic festival gunman killed himself, coroner says

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.

FBI personnel pass a ticket booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Monday, July 29, 2019 in Calif., the morning after a gunman killed at least three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding about 15 others. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

This screenshot of Santino William Legan's Instagram account shows a selfie of Legan, who opened fire with an "assault-type rifle" on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., killing two children and another man. (Instagram via AP)

Bicycles rest in a parking area at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Monday, July, 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Investigators examine an area by an inflatable slide at Christmas Hill Park, the scene of Sunday's deadly shooting, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

GILROY, Calif. — The Santa Clara County coroner’s office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people — including two children — Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, says Friday that Legan’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers “heroes” for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.