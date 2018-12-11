California man accused of shooting dog that peed on yard

Authorities in California say a man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot and kill a Chihuahua that peed on his lawn and car was arrested and faces animal cruelty charges.

This undated photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows Modesto Ramos. Authorities say Ramos, accused of using an assault rifle to shoot and kill a dog that peed on his yard and car, was arrested and faces animal cruelty charges. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that a woman contacted officials Saturday after noticing her white Chihuahua, named “Chavo,” was missing and told authorities she suspected her neighbor, 23-year-old Modesto Ramos.

The office says Ramos was arrested later Saturday after he told investigators he became angry at the 8-year-old dog for urinating on his yard and car, fatally shot him and then buried the dog.

Deputies searched Ramos’ home and found AR-15 and AK-47 rifles that are banned in California.

Ramos also faces charges of possession of banned assault weapons and negligent discharge of a firearm.