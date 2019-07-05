95°F
Nation and World

California man missing in Grand Canyon presumed to have drowned

The Associated Press
July 4, 2019 - 7:51 pm
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon officials say a California man who was reported missing from a river trip at the national park is presumed to have drowned.

Park emergency services officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab hasn’t been seen since June 28 and he is believed to have drowned in the Colorado River.

The missing-person investigation is ongoing.

Schwab was reported missing after a day hike. He was last seen June 28 on a beach downriver from National Canyon.

