California man missing in Grand Canyon presumed to have drowned

Peter Francis Schwab, 66 (National Park Service)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon officials say a California man who was reported missing from a river trip at the national park is presumed to have drowned.

Park emergency services officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab hasn’t been seen since June 28 and he is believed to have drowned in the Colorado River.

The missing-person investigation is ongoing.

Schwab was reported missing after a day hike. He was last seen June 28 on a beach downriver from National Canyon.