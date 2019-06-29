California man missing at Grand Canyon National Park

A California man is missing at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, park officials said Saturday.

Peter Francis Schwab, 66 (National Park Service)

The National Park Service said Peter Francis Schwab, 66, of Healdsburg, Calif., was last seen Friday on a Colorado River trip near river mile 167 on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.

Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon. He was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, white long sleeve shirt, gray cargo shorts and older-style Teva shoes/sandals.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area. For tips, contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.