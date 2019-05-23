71°F
Nation and World

California Maritime training ship resumes cruise after accident

The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 - 1:06 pm
 

VALLEJO, Calif. — The California Maritime Academy’s training ship Golden Bear is resuming a cruise after being damaged in an accident in the eastern Caribbean.

The academy says the ship struck a shoreside gantry crane while arriving in Barbados this week under the control of a local pilot.

The ship’s main mast was damaged but no one on board or on shore was injured.

Capt. Sam Pecota said in a statement that the damage was not severe but a scheduled stay in Barbados was canceled so the crew could make repairs.

The academy says the U.S. Coast Guard has approved the vessel’s departure and its next stop is Lisbon, Portugal.

The California State University Maritime Academy is located in Vallejo. The twin-diesel Golden Bear is a former Navy hydrographic survey vessel.

