Nation and World

California millionaire held without bail in 2012 murder case

The Associated Press
August 7, 2019 - 7:02 pm
 

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A millionaire murder suspect has been ordered held without bail in California after he was arrested and deported by Mexican authorities following four years on the run.

Attorneys on Wednesday agreed 55-year-old Peter Chadwick would be held without bail but his lawyer reserved the right to request bail in the future.

Chadwick was arrested Sunday near Puebla, Mexico, after widespread media coverage and a police-produced podcast about his wife’s slaying.

Authorities say Chadwick strangled Quee Choo Chadwick inside the couple’s Newport Beach home in 2012.

Her body was found a week later in suburban San Diego.

Chadwick skipped a court appearance in 2015 and vanished. He was placed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 most wanted fugitive list last year.

He is due back in court Sept. 16.

In this photo provided by Battambang province Authority Police, Sum Bora, a 28-year-old man who ...
Cambodian rescued after 4 days wedged in mountain rocks
By Sopheng Cheang The Associated Press

About 200 rescue workers carefully extricated the trapped man by destroying bits of the rock that had pinned him in an effort that took about 10 hours, Police Maj. Sareth Visen said.

President Donald Trump speaks to first responders as he visits the El Paso Regional Communicati ...
Trump visits grief-stricken cities of Dayton, El Paso
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Aiming to heal during national tragedy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday visited cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

FILE - An invasive Burmese python moves through the grass during a demonstration by the Florida ...
Florida to expand its efforts to hunt down pythons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is expanding its efforts to eradicate invasive pythons in the Everglades and is working with the federal government to get snake hunters to remote areas of Big Cypress National Preserve.

Two people are taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday, Au ...
Immigration raids conducted at several Mississippi food plants
By Rogelio Solis and Jeff Amy The Associated Press

U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday, part of an operation carried out by President Donald Trump’s administration that targeted owners and employees.

Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico’s governor last week, speaks during a press conferen ...
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pierluisi as governor
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

The move clears the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil. She has said she doesn’t want the job.