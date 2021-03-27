58°F
Nation and World

California sees a bit more snow as March nears end

The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 - 10:23 pm
 
A skier makes a jump at the Sierra At Tahoe ski resort near Echo Summit , Calif., in January 20 ...
A skier makes a jump at the Sierra At Tahoe ski resort near Echo Summit , Calif., in January 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A baby hummingbird waits for its mother to return to a nest in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Mar ...
A baby hummingbird waits for its mother to return to a nest in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

LOS ANGELES — March delivered a little more snow to some California mountains on Friday and the prospect of extended spring skiing and boarding after significantly dry winter months.

One inch to 3 inches of snow fell overnight at the Bear Mountain and Snow Summit resorts in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

“If you thought last week’s storm was nature’s last nod to winter, think again because the flakes have been flying,” the resorts’ website said.

A half-inch of snow was reported at Palomar Mountain in northern San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra reported 3 inches to 4 inches overnight. The resort reported “wintry ski days,” with extra layers of clothing recommended.

Despite an overall Sierra snowpack that has trended below average, Mammoth announced Friday that the March storms will allow its slopes to remain open through at least Memorial Day.

A drying and warming trend was expected throughout California during the weekend, with some temperatures climbing well above normal into the 80s, forecasters said.

The San Francisco Bay Area weather office said the region is not expecting any additional rain of note for the rest of the month.

Bay Area rainfall is 40% to 50% of normal and those numbers will slowly fall as spring progress, forecasters said.

