California ticket wins part of Powerball jackpot worth $630M
After 40 drawings, the Powerball losing streak by millions of players is over.
Two tickets — one in California and one in Wisconsin — were drawn in the Wednesday drawing that had a jackpot of $632.6 million.
The numbers pulled for Wednesday’s drawing were: 06-14-25-33-46 with Powerball number 17 and a 2X multiplier.
One ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, and the other at an undisclosed location in Wisconsin.
There were also multiple winners of smaller prizes worth $1 million or more, including $2 million winners in Florida and Georgia and $1 million winners in nine states.
The jackpot was last won Oct. 4, 2021, for $699.8 million, a jackpot that ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.
The Wednesday drawing was the 40th in a row since the last winner.
