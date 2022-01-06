44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

California ticket wins part of Powerball jackpot worth $630M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 10:17 pm
 
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Million ...
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Powerball losing streak by millions of players is over.

Two tickets — one in California and one in Wisconsin — were drawn in the Wednesday drawing that had a jackpot of $632.6 million.

The numbers pulled for Wednesday’s drawing were: 06-14-25-33-46 with Powerball number 17 and a 2X multiplier.

One ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, and the other at an undisclosed location in Wisconsin.

There were also multiple winners of smaller prizes worth $1 million or more, including $2 million winners in Florida and Georgia and $1 million winners in nine states.

The jackpot was last won Oct. 4, 2021, for $699.8 million, a jackpot that ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Wednesday drawing was the 40th in a row since the last winner.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
Early leading contenders for Raiders coaching job
2
911 calls detail wreck that killed Las Vegas woman, injured NFL player
911 calls detail wreck that killed Las Vegas woman, injured NFL player
3
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
4
Special NFL store ready to kick off on Las Vegas Strip
Special NFL store ready to kick off on Las Vegas Strip
5
BMW seen during parking garage killing led police to suspects
BMW seen during parking garage killing led police to suspects
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif. (A ...
California extending indoor mask mandate until mid-February
By Brian Melley and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

California’s indoor mask mandate was extended into mid-February to help prevent the astonishing spike in coronavirus cases from overwhelming hospitals

 
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on Capitol attack
The Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold accountable anyone who was responsible for last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, whether they were physically there or not.

San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot ann ...
Chicago cancels classes after union supports remote learning
By Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

Classes in Chicago’s public schools will be canceled Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the latest COVID-19 surge, officials announced Tuesday.

A nurse a dose of the booster against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign for people 60 and ...
Tourism areas in Mexico see spike in COVID infections
By Alejandra Zuniga The Associated Press

COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season.

Water flows down a sidewalk from water sprinklers running at a home Thursday, April 2, 2015, in ...
California enacts water restrictions as drought continues
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

For the second time in a decade, Californians will face mandatory restrictions governing their outdoor water use as the state endures another drought and voluntary conservation efforts have fallen short.