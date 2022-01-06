California ticket wins part of Powerball jackpot worth $630M

After 40 drawings, the Powerball losing streak by millions of players is over.

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two tickets — one in California and one in Wisconsin — were drawn in the Wednesday drawing that had a jackpot of $632.6 million.

The numbers pulled for Wednesday’s drawing were: 06-14-25-33-46 with Powerball number 17 and a 2X multiplier.

One ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, and the other at an undisclosed location in Wisconsin.

There were also multiple winners of smaller prizes worth $1 million or more, including $2 million winners in Florida and Georgia and $1 million winners in nine states.

The jackpot was last won Oct. 4, 2021, for $699.8 million, a jackpot that ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Wednesday drawing was the 40th in a row since the last winner.

