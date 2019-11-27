53°F
Nation and World

Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed

The Associated Press
November 27, 2019 - 9:37 am
 

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday that the Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover.”

The Carter Center has said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls. A Spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.

THE LATEST
Minneapolis firefighters leave after a deadly fire at a high-rise apartment building, in backgr ...
5 dead, 3 hospitalized after Minneapolis high-rise fire
The Associated Press

A fire swept through a Minneapolis high-rise apartment building early Wednesday, killing five people and sending three others to the hospital with injuries, officials said.

Cincinnati couple Bryan Wright and Farrah Jacquez pose for a photograph at their home, Tuesday, ...
Turkey, with a side of impeachment on many Thanksgiving menus
By Dan Sewell The Associated Press

Already polarized over Republican Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans are deeply split on a looming historic impeachment. Many families reflect the nation’s divisions, setting up heated holiday debates in households with a taste for politics.

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the press in the Rose Garden of the White House a ...
Judiciary Committee sets Dec. 4 Trump impeachment hearing
The Associated Press

The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump next week, scheduling a Dec. 4 hearing on the question of “high crimes and misdemeanors” set out in the Constitution.

In a July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military ...
SEAL saga raises concern about Trump’s role in military justice
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Defense Secretary Mark Esper declared that President Donald Trump ordered him to stop a disciplinary review of a Navy SEAL accused of battlefield misconduct, an intervention that raised questions about America’s commitment to international standards for battlefield ethics.

In a Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, commuters make their way along an expressway during rus ...
Steep emission cuts needed now to limit global warming, says UN
By Jamey Keaten and Frank Jordans The Associated Press

GENEVA — Countries need to begin making steep cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions immediately or risk missing the targets they’ve agreed for limiting global warming, with potentially dire consequences, senior United Nations officials said Tuesday.

In a Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, a woman checks her phone in Orem, Utah. A new poll from The Ass ...
Social media a political news paradox, say Americans
By David Klepper and Amanda Seitz The Associated Press

It’s one of America’s leading sources for news about the government, yet also among the least trusted. Social media, a new poll finds, is America’s political news paradox.

People stand next to a damaged hotel after an earthquake, in Durres, western Albania, Tuesday, ...
Albania quake death toll rises to 16, more than 600 injured
The Associated Press

Albania’s Defense Ministry has reported two more dead in the western port city of Durres following an early morning 6.4-magnitude earthquake, taking the confirmed death toll to 16.

In a Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court n ...
Dems could push for others after McGahn ordered to testify
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The ruling could lead to renewed efforts by House Democrats to compel testimony from other high-ranking officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton.