80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Chemical castration for some sex offenders becomes law in Alabama

The Associated Press
June 11, 2019 - 5:18 am
 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves injection of medication that blocks testosterone production. Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

Several states have authorized chemical castration, but it’s unclear how often it’s used. Some legal groups have raised concerns about use of forced medication.

Republican Rep. Steve Hurst had proposed the measure for more than a decade.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From right, Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and ...
Increased Beijing influence behind growing Hong Kong protests
By Christopher Bodeen The Associated Press

Opponents of legislation in Hong Kong that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China are planning more protests and labor strikes in an attempt to block the move.

In a Tuesday, May 29, 2018, file photo, co-chairman of the Senate Finance committee, State Sen ...
Virginia primary may yield clues to national trend
By Alan Suderman The Associated Press

Virginia’s highly charged legislative primary Tuesday is being closely watched as a possible political barometer for the coming presidential election year.

In a Saturday, June 1, 2019, file photo, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo presides over a Mass of Ordina ...
Sex abuse crisis a major focus as US Catholic bishops convene
By David Crary The Associated Press

As the Roman Catholic church’s sex abuse scandal grows wider in scope in the U.S., bishops convene for a meeting in Baltimore on Tuesday under heavy pressure to acknowledge their oversight failures.

This photo released on the official Twitter page of the Lebanese General Security Directorate, ...
Detained US man freed by Iran after 4 years, on his way to Lebanon
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

A U.S. permanent resident and Lebanese businessman who was imprisoned for years in Iran has been freed and is on his way back to his native Lebanon, an official in Beirut said Tuesday.

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, shows the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. The A ...
Deputies urged woman in day spa case to say she was trafficked
By Terry Spencer and Mike Schneider The Associated Press

The operation was part of a multicounty crackdown that drew international attention when New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with paying for sex.