103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Chief issues apology after horseback officers lead man by rope

The Associated Press
August 6, 2019 - 12:02 pm
 

GALVESTON, Texas — The police chief of a Texas Gulf Coast city has apologized after two white male officers mounted on horseback led a black, handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets.

Photos of the Saturday arrest were widely circulated on social media, with many commenting on the appearance of a black man being led by mounted officers through city streets. Galveston police Chief Vernon Hale said in a statement Monday that while his officers used a technique that’s acceptable in some situations, such as with crowd control, they “showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest.”

Hale said his department has “immediately changed the policy” to prevent further use of the technique.

The officers had linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old criminal trespass suspect Donald Neely and led him to a mounted patrol staging area.

Neely is free on bond. He has no listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Hale told The Galveston County Daily News that he regularly talks to his officers about how their actions affect people’s perception of the department.

“You have to be aware of the images we portray,” he said. “We talk about it when we talk about use of force, when we talk about vehicle pursuits. Quite frankly, I never would have dreamed of it in the context of mounted officers.”

Mary Patrick, president of the Galveston chapter of the NAACP, told the newspaper that the department had an obligation to explain the officers’ actions to the public. Patrick later said she had spoken with Hale and the police chief had the NAACP’s support.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia, looks on durin ...
US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, stepping down
The Associated Press

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. is resigning after a two-year stint during what he called a historically difficult time in relations between the two countries.

A July 3, 2018, file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn ...
Sales of overdose-reversing drug jump as opioid deaths finally fall
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the closing ceremony of the Sao Paulo Forum ...
Maduro regime makes Venezuela a rogue state, Bolton warns
By Joshua Goodman and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton pressed his case Tuesday for sweeping action against Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, warning foreign governments and companies that they could face retaliation in the U.S. if they continue to do business with his socialist administration.