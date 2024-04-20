78°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Columbia has more protests despite arrests

NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on Thursday April 18, 2024, in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams for New York Daily News/TNS)
More Stories
The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after lawmakers pushed a $95 ...
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing miss ...
Israel, Iran look content to avoid all-out regional war — for now
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif. on Sunday Dec. 3, ...
Tesla recalling nearly 4K Cybertrucks because accelerator pedal can get stuck
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News
April 19, 2024 - 8:14 pm
 

NEW YORK — Defiant students at Columbia University continued Friday to protest the war in Gaza, a day after university President Minouche Shafik tapped the NYPD to clear a campus encampment and arrest more than 100 demonstrators.

Dozens of students took over another campus lawn with blankets and Palestinian flags, waking up before the sun rose and calling on their classmates to join them with warm clothes and blankets, social media posts from overnight show.

A large sign from the original series of tents, pitched earlier this week, continued to advertise the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.” One undergraduate student told the New York Daily News that the more university administrators try to “silence us,” the more she and her classmates will fight back.

“Seriously, that’s why we’re here,” she said. “Because you can’t tell us to shut up.”

The encampment went up shortly before Shafik defended before Congress her handling of rising campus antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestinian protesters on the perimeter of Columbia continued to show support for Columbia students. Campus gates were locked for the fifth day in a row.

Campus chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine throughout the country shared photos of their own tent demonstrations on social media to back Columbia.

“While the encampment has been dismantled, our community has had protest activity on campus since October, and we expect that activity to continue,” a university spokesperson said.

“We have rules regarding the time, place, and manner that apply to protest activity and we will continue to enforce those. We remain in regular contact with our students and student groups and are committed to ensuring the core functions of the University continue.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
By Pamela Sampson The Associated Press

“It’s the best thing in my life,” said 1st Sgt. Omer Glikstal of the team’s twice-weekly practices at a stadium in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after lawmakers pushed a $95 ...
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
By Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Friday’s vote produced a seldom-seen outcome in the typically hyper-partisan House, with Democrats helping Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan advance overwhelmingly 316-94. Final House approval could come this weekend, when the package would be sent to the Senate.

Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing miss ...
Israel, Iran look content to avoid all-out regional war — for now
By Josef Federman and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Israel has long considered Iran to be its greatest enemy — citing the Islamic Republic’s calls for Israel’s destruction, its controversial nuclear program and its support for hostile terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

Iran's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, right, and Iran's Ambassador to t ...
Explosions, loud noise heard near Iran city
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

 
Fiber line cut in Missouri behind 911 outage in Las Vegas, other states
The Associated Press

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department 911 Communications warned Wednesday of an outage affecting 911 and non-emergency calls in a social media post. Officials said they could see the numbers of those who called from cellphones.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Biden says Arab states ready to recognize Israel in future deal
recommend 2
UC regents delay action on proposal to tighten controls of political expression on campus websites
recommend 3
Columbia University suspends students over pro-Palestinian event with ‘known’ terrorism supporters
recommend 4
Gov. Abbott issues executive order fighting antisemitism at Texas colleges
recommend 5
Harvard law student government calls on university to divest from ‘Israeli occupation and genocide’
recommend 6
‘Death to America’ chants in Dearborn draw local condemnation