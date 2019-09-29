75°F
Contaminated oysters suspected in North Carolina man’s death

The Associated Press
September 29, 2019 - 12:29 pm
 

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina officials are investigating whether tainted oysters led to the death of a suburban Raleigh man.

Media outlets report that David Argay of Cary died Thursday after visiting coastal Wilmington.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that state health and seafood officials said his death by vibriosis was caused by a bacteria which can be in raw or undercooked shellfish or which can enter the body through an open wound.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vibriosis causes about 100 deaths and 80,000 illnesses in the United States yearly.

Shannon Jenkins of the state Division of Marine Fisheries says the suspect shellfish being probed came from a mix of sources. Details haven’t been released about the origin of the oysters and any restaurant where Argay ate.

