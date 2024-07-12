114°F
Court rejects claim Dutch government evading export ban on F-35 parts to Israel

FILE - The unveiling of the first F-35 fighter plane to be delivered to the Netherlands, which ...
FILE - The unveiling of the first F-35 fighter plane to be delivered to the Netherlands, which is partnering with the United States in the fighter program, at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. A Dutch court on Friday, July 12, 2024, rejected a claim from a group of human rights organizations that the Netherlands is dodging a court order to stop sending F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, File)
By Molly Quell The Associated Press
July 12, 2024 - 1:50 pm
 

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court on Friday rejected a claim from a group of human rights organizations that the Netherlands is dodging a court order to stop sending F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel which could use them in Gaza.

The Hague District Court ruled that Oxfam Novib, Pax Nederland and The Rights Forum had not shown any evidence that the Dutch government was ignoring the earlier ruling.

In February, an appeals court told the Dutch government to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violations of international law if they are used in strikes on Gaza. The Dutch government appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court, but said it was abiding by the order in the meantime by halting direct exports to Israel.

The aid groups went back to court last month, arguing the Netherlands was evading the ban by sending the parts to the United States, which was then sending them on to Israel. They demanded a fine for the alleged breach.

The groups are “giving too broad an interpretation” to the earlier judgment, the court wrote in Friday’s ruling.

The organizations said they disagreed with the decision and were considering further legal action. “It is unacceptable that the Netherlands remains knowingly complicit in violations of the laws of war by Israel in Gaza,” they said in a joint statement.

During a hearing in June, the Dutch government said it was unable to track the parts after they left the Netherlands and warned against placing further restrictions.

Reimer Veldhuis, a lawyer representing the government, cautioned that seeking to prevent more exports of F-35 parts to nations other than Israel could put at risk supplies to militaries around the world who operate the advanced fighter jets at a time of soaring international tensions.

The Netherlands is home to one of three F-35 European regional warehouses.

The Dutch Supreme Court will take up the larger case in September.

