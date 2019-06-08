91°F
Nation and World

Damaged pipeline repaired at Grand Canyon’s North Rim

The Associated Press
June 8, 2019 - 1:30 pm
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The damaged pipeline that supplies water to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has been repaired and most water services have been restored.

Officials say the park will lift water restrictions and return to basic water conservation measures Saturday.

Drinking water remains off at Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail and continues to be available at Manzanita Resthouse, Cottonwood Campground, Phantom Ranch and at rest areas along the Bright Angel Trail.

The Grand Canyon’s South Rim wasn’t affected and continues to provide drinking water at various filling stations.

