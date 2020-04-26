94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Death toll now at 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting

By Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press
April 26, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

EL PASO, Texas — A man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart died after months in the hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 23, according to a hospital official.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.

Garcia and his wife Jessica Coca Garcia were fundraising for their daughter’s soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when the suspected gunman opened fire that Saturday morning.

Garcia is survived by his wife, who suffered leg wounds but recovered. A week after the shooting, she rose from her wheelchair to give a speech across the road from the county jail where the suspected shooter was being held.

“Racism is something I always wanted to think didn’t exist. Obviously, it does,” she said.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dallas-area man Patrick Crusius, remains in the same jail awaiting trial. State prosecutors have charged him with murder and are pursuing the death penalty, and federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.

Police said they arrested Crusius near the shooting after he surrendered to officers, telling them he was targeting “Mexicans.” They also attributed to him a four-page racist screed that decried a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas and the U.S., and called for ethnic and racial segregation.

The shooting was the largest terrorist attack targeting Hispanics in modern history, and spread fear throughout the Latino community.

In the wake of the attack El Paso police said the Walmart had previously hired armed off-duty police officers to guard larger stores, but removed them at some point.

The Garcia family joined a number of victims who sued the Walmart over lack of security on the busy Saturday shopping day when about 3,000 people were in the store. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Following the attack, the Bentonville, Ark.-based company added armed and unarmed officers to all of its stores. It stopped selling handguns and short-barrel rifle ammunition.

The store where the shooting took place reopened in November.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas Strip workers fear no job to return to
Some Las Vegas Strip workers fear no job to return to
2
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
Father, son light up Henderson mountainside to lift spirits
3
Las Vegas oddsmaker makes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker makes line on 2020 presidential election
4
CES 2020 attendee reports positive COVID-19 antibody test
CES 2020 attendee reports positive COVID-19 antibody test
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak hints coronavirus lockdown could last through June
VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak hints coronavirus lockdown could last through June
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People sit on the beach Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jo ...
Some Californians hit the beaches, defy stay-at-home orders
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands of people packed the sand at Newport Beach in Orange County, where residents compared weekend crowds to July 4 and lifeguards reminded people to stay apart if they were in groups of six or more.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii extends stay-at-home order until May 31
The Associated Press

Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended the state’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31.

In a Tuesday, April 14, 2020, file photo, a woman holds her hand out to have blood collected fo ...
Answers about emerging coronavirus antibody studies
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Studies have begun to emerge that try to determine how many Americans have been infected by the new coronavirus. But are they accurate?

General manager David Hartley removes one dollar bills from the wall at the Boar's Head Lounge ...
Georgia eases lockdown; US virus toll passes 50,000
By Russ Bynum and David Crary The Associated Press

As some customers ventured back to businesses, the confirmed number of coronavirus deaths in the United States passed 50,000, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University.