Dentist office renovation uncovers hundreds of teeth in walls

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Construction workers in Georgia have found hundreds of teeth in the wall of a former dentists’ office.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports a construction crew preparing a commercial space in downtown Valdosta found about 1,000 teeth inside a second-floor wall.

Historical Society researcher Harry Evans says the building was constructed in 1900, and its first tenant was a dentist named Clarence Whittington. He says it later housed another dentist named Lester G. Youmans until at least 1930.

Main Street Director Ellen Hill says teeth also have been found in the walls of former dentist offices in Greensboro and Carrolton.

Valdosta police say they haven’t found evidence of a crime. Project manager Dustin Merriman says the crew disposed of the teeth.