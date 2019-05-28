‘Destructive’ tornado slams heavily-populated region of Ohio — LIVE COVERAGE

The weather service was calling it a life-threatening situation as the tornado swept through the heavily-populated area.

Debris along I-75 near Dayton, Ohio, from a tornado that struck Sunday night. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

TROTWOOD, Ohio — National Weather Service confirms that a “large and dangerous tornado” is on the ground near Trotwood, Ohio.

The service tweeted late Sunday that the situation was extremely dangerous and for residents in northern Montgomery County to take cover.

Dayton Ohio tornado damage area sent to WHIO-TV from viewer in Celina Ohio. Radar indicated debris was sent 20-thousand feet aloft and winds were recorded at greater than 137-mph. Prayers for those involved and first responders, gonna be a long night. @AP @ensembleator pic.twitter.com/xSanQCRKcY — Harry.Charalambopoulos (@SouvlakiForYou) May 28, 2019

It later tweeted that there were new tornado threats for the extreme northern part of the county and southern Miami County with another possible threat near the county line.

Another suspected tornado near Vandalia, Ohio, was crossing the path of the first tornado, lifting debris in the air.

The service issued several tornado warnings for cities including Cedarville, Wilberforce and Jamestown until 12:45 a.m. EDT.

Trotwood is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Dayton.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/3RBBHarLzW — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 28, 2019

The tornado’s path crossed directly over Interstate 75, the Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted as officials urged people to avoid to avoid the area north of downtown Dayton. Snowplows are reportedly being used to clear debris off of the interstate.

“Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago,” ODOT said on Twitter. “Please give them and emergency crews room to work.”