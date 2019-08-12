103°F
Nation and World

Disturbed wasps help German police capture fleeing fugitive

The Associated Press
August 12, 2019 - 4:24 pm
 

BERLIN — A fugitive in Germany has been nabbed thanks to the help of angry wasps.

Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place Monday after officers tried to arrest a 32-year-old man to serve an outstanding 11-month custodial sentence.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps’ nest.

The irate insects attacked the man, prompting him to run onto the street. Officers tried to apprehend him there, only to be attacked by wasps themselves.

The suspect managed to break free but with wasps in hot pursuit chose to jump into an inflatable pool, where he was arrested.

