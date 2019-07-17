100°F
Driver suffers minor injuries when car slides under tractor-trailer

The Associated Press
July 17, 2019 - 11:38 am
 

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Fire officials say they are amazed that a driver wasn’t seriously hurt when his vehicle slid under a tractor-trailer in Massachusetts.

Authorities say the car was on Route 146 in Uxbridge on Tuesday when it hit something in the road and went airborne. The brakes didn’t work, and the car crossed a grassy area onto a highway ramp where it became wedged under the truck.

The car was then dragged “a good distance.” The roof was crushed.

Fire officials say the motorist climbed out of the driver’s side door.

The 61-year-old driver was Ricki Artruc, of Southbridge. He tells NBC Boston he’s “just glad to be alive.”

The Uxbridge Fire Department posted on Facebook that Artruc was taken to the hospital and is recovering from minor injuries.

