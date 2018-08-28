EA CEO cancels remaining Madden qualifier gaming tournaments

The CEO of EA says he will cancel the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events after two people were fatally shot and 10 others injured at a “Madden NFL 19” tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Law enforcement boats patrol the St. Johns River at The Jacksonville Landing after a mass shooting during a video game tournament at the riverfront mall, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Police investigate the scene of a fatal mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing during a video game tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online video game tournament that was being livestreamed from the mall, killing multiple people and sending many others to hospitals, authorities said. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams addresses the media across the street from the scene of a multiple shooting at The Jacksonville Landing during a video game tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Police investigate the scene of a multiple shooting Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., during a Madden Championship Series video game tournament. A gunman opened fire Sunday during an online video game tournament that was being livestreamed, killing multiple people and sending many others to hospitals, authorities said. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Three remaining Madden Classic tournament qualifier events have been canceled after Sunday’s shooting at the Jacksonville Madden qualifying tournament killed two and wounded nine, according to the CEO of Electronic Arts.

The main event was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas Oct. 11-13. A spokesperson for video game company Electronic Arts, which publishes the Madden NFL games, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday regarding the impact on the scheduled Las Vegas event.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, announced the decision to cancel the tournament in a letter released Monday on the company’s website.

“We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators,” Wilson said. “We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.