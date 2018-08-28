EA CEO cancels remaining Madden qualifier gaming tournaments

Three remaining Madden Classic tournament qualifier events have been canceled after Sunday’s shooting at the Jacksonville Madden qualifying tournament killed two and wounded nine, according to the CEO of Electronic Arts.
The main event was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas Oct. 11-13. A spokesperson for video game company Electronic Arts, which publishes the Madden NFL games, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday regarding the impact on the scheduled Las Vegas event.
Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, announced the decision to cancel the tournament in a letter released Monday on the company’s website.
“We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators,” Wilson said. “We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.
Related
Attention on security as video gamers work toward Las Vegas event
Jacksonville gunman specifically targeted gamers at tournament
Florida shooting suspect had history of mental illness
3 die, others hurt in shooting at Florida video game tournament