46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Earthquake rattles Zion National Park in Utah

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 5:13 pm
 
Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small earthquake shook Zion National Park and southwestern Utah on Tuesday afternoon, officials reported. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The magnitude 3.6 quake hit at 3:36 p.m. about 5 miles east of Springdale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 13 miles deep.

In a tweet, Zion officials said visitors near Zion’s south entrance “heard a loud sound and felt tremors this afternoon around 3:30 p.m.”

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
2
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
3
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
4
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
5
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
California hiker dies in fall trying to climb Mt. Whitney
The Associated Press

Altitude sickness and severe storm conditions likely caused a man to fall to his death while trying to climb Mount Whitney in the eastern Sierra Nevada, authorities said Tuesday.

 
Biden pledges free at-home COVID tests to counter omicron
By Josh Boak and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while looking toward the skyline from Dolores Park in San Fran ...
California prepares for week of storms, likely travel troubles
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Drought-stricken California is facing a week of heavy mountain snowfall and widespread rain from another series of the kind of storms that were not expected to be likely this fall and winter due to La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

Travelers wait for a shuttle but to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Ange ...
Omicron now accounts for 73% of US COVID-19 cases
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 2 ...
LA calls off New Year’s Eve celebration amid COVID surge
By Philip Marcelo and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Los Angeles called off its New Year’s Eve celebration Monday as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon ...
New rules aim to stop rising extremism in US military
By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials are issuing detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities.

Flowers and tributes are seen outside Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, in the island stat ...
Children mourned after bouncy castle tragedy
The Associated Press

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

 
Omicron variant ‘just raging around the world,’ Fauci says
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC that “the real problem” for the hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

 
‘The hits just keep coming’ as US hospitals struggle
By Ed White The Associated Press

Hospitals are struggling to cope with staffer burnout amid a surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for omicron, which has been detected in 89 countries.