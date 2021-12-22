Earthquake rattles Zion National Park in Utah

Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small earthquake shook Zion National Park and southwestern Utah on Tuesday afternoon, officials reported. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The magnitude 3.6 quake hit at 3:36 p.m. about 5 miles east of Springdale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 13 miles deep.

In a tweet, Zion officials said visitors near Zion’s south entrance “heard a loud sound and felt tremors this afternoon around 3:30 p.m.”