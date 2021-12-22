Earthquake rattles Zion National Park in Utah
A small earthquake shook Zion National Park and southwestern Utah on Tuesday afternoon, officials reported.
The magnitude 3.6 quake hit at 3:36 p.m. about 5 miles east of Springdale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was about 13 miles deep.
In a tweet, Zion officials said visitors near Zion’s south entrance “heard a loud sound and felt tremors this afternoon around 3:30 p.m.”
Did you feel it?
Visitors near the Zion's south entrance heard a loud sound and felt tremors this afternoon around 3:30 p.m.@USGS_Quakes and @UUSSquake share information about a M 3.6 earthquake.https://t.co/UZUmxjkNbt
— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) December 21, 2021
