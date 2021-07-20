93°F
Nation and World

Tourists flooding Zion National Park; visitation record shattered

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 - 9:41 pm
 
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Zion National Park has set a new record for visitors in a single month.

National Park Service data shows the park saw nearly 676,000 visitors in June, topping the number during the same period in 2019 by a wide margin, the Spectrum newspaper reported.

In June 2019, the park saw 595,000 visitors. The number dipped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic to about 377,000 visitors.

“We far surpassed our record,” Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh told the Springdale Town Council.

Two other Utah parks, Canyonlands National Park and Capitol Reef National Park, saw their busiest June ever, with nearly 110,000 and 190,000 visitors respectively. Arches National Park temporarily delays entry almost daily now because of high visitation volumes but the official data hasn’t been released for June.

Utah parks have seen visitation rise steadily over the past decade, with some parks seeing their average annual attendance nearly double.

