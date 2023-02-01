42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Family awarded $10.5M in Utah park death

By Sam Metz The Associated Press
January 31, 2023 - 5:44 pm
 
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah (Getty Images)
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of Esther Nakajjigo celebrated the judgement, saying it was the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah history.

“By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the American justice system works to hold its own government accountable and greatly values all lives, including that of Esther Nakajjigo, a remarkable young woman from Uganda,” Randi McGinn, the family’s attorney said in a statement.

Nakajjigo and her husband Ludovic Michaud were vacationing in eastern Utah, visiting the region’s national parks months after their wedding. Recreation areas had recently opened after pandemic-era closures and, on the edge of Arches, a metal gate normally secured with a lock was left untethered.

As the couple was leaving the park, gusts of wind swung the gate around rapidly, enough to slice through the passenger side door of the couple’s car, decapitating Nakajjigo as her husband sat feet away in the driver’s seat.

The gruesome nature of Nakajjigo’s death and the fact that she was a renowned Ugandan women’s rights activist drew widespread attention to the case.

Nakajjigo, who was 25, lived with her husband in Denver, where she moved to attend a leadership course on a full scholarship. She rose from poverty to become the host of a solutions-oriented reality television series in Uganda focused on empowering women on issues such as education and healthcare, and had successfully raised funds to build health care facilities in her hometown.

Because neither the U.S. nor Nakajjigo’s family disputed the facts of the case, the civil suit focused largely on the amount of damages merited. Attorneys representing Michaud and Nakajjigo’s parents asked for $140 million in damages, while the government said an appropriate award would be roughly $3.5 million.

Jenkins awarded Michaud $9.5 million; Nakajjigo’s mother, Christine Namagembe, $700,000; and her father, John Bosco Kateregga, $350,000.

Throughout the trial, attorneys debated estimates of Nakajjigo’s earnings potential. McGinn, representing Nakajjigo’s family, likened her to a nonprofit CEO for an American charity and said she would have likely made millions throughout her life. Attorneys representing the U.S. commended her work, yet noted her most recent job was working at a restaurant making $15 per hour.

In his judgment, Jenkins said the government had provided “a more reasonable projection” of Nakajjigo’s earnings potential.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
2
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
4
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
5
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
California lags as other Colorado River states agree on water cuts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in San ...
Alec Baldwin, specialist face charges of involuntary manslaughter
By Morgan Lee The Associated Press

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents naming the actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

 
Prayers offered as Tyre Nichols protests remain peaceful
By Mike Householder, Leah Willingham and Adrian Sainz The Associated Press

Cities nationwide have braced for protests after body camera footage was released Friday showing Memphis officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died of his injuries three days after the Jan. 7 attack.

A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with it ...
Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
By Kathleen Ronayne and Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Competing priorities and outsized demands stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster (Grants Pass Police Department)
Police: Oregon torture suspect with ties to Nevada using dating apps
By Andrew Selsky and Rio Yamat The Associated Press

Authorities say a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon and who was convicted in Nevada in a similar case is using dating apps to find people who can help him avoid the police.

More stories for you
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
2020 Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
2020 Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions
Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions
Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions
Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions
Doctor convicted of luring patients from Nevada, elsewhere for sexual abuse
Doctor convicted of luring patients from Nevada, elsewhere for sexual abuse