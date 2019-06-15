93°F
weather icon Foggy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Family of slain ex-Arkansas lawmaker ‘sickened’ by arrest

The Associated Press
June 15, 2019 - 9:41 am
 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The family of a former Arkansas state senator who was found dead outside of her home says it is “sickened and upset” by the thought that one of her friends could have been involved in her death.

Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of 48-year-old Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, of Pocahontas, in connection with the killing of 57-year-old Linda Collins.

Collins’ family said in a statement released late Friday that they are “sickened and upset that someone so close to Linda, would be involved in such a terrible, heartless crime.”

Police say criminal charges are pending and didn’t say whether they were seeking any other suspects in the death of Collins, who went by Collins-Smith when she was in the Legislature. Her body was found June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Collins’ funeral is Saturday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Gunman opens fire inside California Costco, killing 1
The Associated Press

A gunman opened fire inside a Southern California Costco during an argument Friday night, killing a man, wounding two other people and sparking a stampede of terrified shoppers before he was taken into custody, police said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses the audience before he signs the Sanctuary City bill at ...
Florida governor signs bill banning sanctuary policies
By Brendan Farrington The Associated Press

All law enforcement agencies in Florida will have to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a ceremony that often felt like a campaign rally for him and President Donald Trump.

A local resident relaxes beside the Suchiate river in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on the border w ...
Mexico vows to tighten security at border crossings
By MarÍa Verza The Associated Press

Mexico’s president acknowledged Friday that controls are lax at dozens of crossings at the country’s southern border, vowing to correct the situation amid U.S. pressure to crack down on migration from Central America.

In a Saturday, June 23, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles out ...
Premature migrant baby found at Border Patrol facility in Texas
By Astrid Galvan and Garance Burke The Associated Press

A teen girl who crossed the border with a parent was found partially hiding a premature baby who needed medical care recently at a Border Patrol facility in Texas.