Feds investigating violence during pro-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles synagogue

Federal officials are investigating a weekend demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that spiraled into violence outside a Los Angeles synagogue.

FILE - A pro-Palestinian protester shouts slogans near Adas Torah synagogue, June 23, 2024 in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, June 27, 2024, that federal officials are investigating a weekend demonstration by opponents of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that spiraled into violence outside the synagogue. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times via AP, File)

FILE - Pro-Israel and pro- Palestinian protesters argue opposing views near Adas Torah synagogue,. June 23, 2024 in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, June 27, 2024, that federal officials are investigating a weekend demonstration by opponents of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that spiraled into violence outside the synagogue.(Zoe Cranfill /Los Angeles Times via AP, File(

FILE - Eldar Avital, 12, left, joins pro-Israel supporters to condemn a violent protest the previous weekend outside Adas Torah synagogue as members of the Jewish community gather at Simon Wiesenthal Center on June 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, June 27, 2024, that federal officials are investigating the weekend demonstration by opponents of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that spiraled into violence. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The Justice Department has charged nearly 200 people in a sweeping crackdown on health care fraud schemes nationwide with false claims topping $2.7 billion. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that federal officials are investigating a weekend demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that spiraled into violence outside a Los Angeles synagogue.

Fighting between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counterprotesters erupted Sunday outside the Adas Torah synagogue in the heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood and police were called in to break it up. One person was arrested.

Garland said the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California “have been and, as we speak, are collecting evidence on that matter.”

President Joe Biden condemned the violence in a post Monday on social media platform X. “Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American,” Biden said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the violence that erupted was “abhorrent” and that blocking access to a place of worship was unacceptable. The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday began providing additional patrols in Pico-Robertson and outside houses of worship citywide.

Garland did not comment further on what exactly officials are examining.

But Garland said the “Justice Department will not tolerate criminal acts motivated by antisemitic hate,” becoming emotional as he recalled his family’s own history fleeing the pogroms of eastern Europe at the start of the 20th century.

“Let me promise to the Jewish community that this Justice Department will do everything within its power, working with federal partners and state and local partners, to secure the community’s safety,” he said. “And as attorney general, I will do everything in my power to do that.”

Police Commander Steve Lurie said during a security briefing Wednesday evening that authorities were aware that the group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were coming to target the synagogue, but the “level of anger, vitriol and violence” led to the extra deployment of between 60 and 75 officers to the scene.