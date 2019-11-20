72°F
Nation and World

Fight leads to fatal stabbing aboard San Francisco area train

The Associated Press
November 19, 2019 - 4:50 pm
 

HAYWARD, Calif. — A California transit chief said a man was stabbed to death Tuesday during a fight between two men on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train.

Interim BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez told reporters at a news conference that officials began receiving 911 calls in the afternoon about a fight aboard the train.

Alvarez said transit officers boarded the train at the next stop and found a man bleeding and possibly the victim of a stabbing. He said the man died.

Transit officers searched the area and were able to apprehend a suspect, Alvarez said, though he gave no other details about the victim or the suspect.

Alvarez said there was no threat to other riders because “it was a fight involving two individuals that engaged each other.”

The station in Hayward, about 16 miles south of Oakland, was closed indefinitely while officers investigate.

The stabbing came after the high-profile death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack on her and her sister in an Oakland BART station on July 22. John Cowell, a 27-year-old parolee, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The family claims BART failed in its duty to ensure its customers are safe and that BART has failed to sufficiently address crime on its transit lines.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost has said the system prioritizes safety for its riders.

