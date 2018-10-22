Fire outside Jets-Vikings game blamed on tailgaters’ hot coals

Hot coals left by tailgaters are blamed for fires that damaged seven vehicles at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium parking lot.

While Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was lighting up the New York Jets inside MetLife Stadium, outside the venue, hot coals left by tailgaters were responsible for at least seven cars catching fire. (AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Hot coals left by tailgaters are blamed for fires that damaged seven vehicles at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium parking lot.

It happened Sunday during the game between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

State Trooper Alejandro Goez tells the Star-Ledger of Newark a driver parked in an area where tailgaters had dumped coals from a grill. Another vehicle parked over coals in another lot, and flames spread to five other vehicles.

No one was injured.

Goez says it’s not the first time this has happened.