First ship to use a new sea route delivers aid to Gaza, Israeli miliary says

A ship delivered 200 tons of humanitarian supplies, food and water to Gaza on Friday, the Israeli military said, inaugurating a sea route from Cyprus for aid.

Food aid, left on the pallets, from the U.S. charity World Central Kitchen and the United Arab Emirates is seen being loaded aboard a second vessel preparing to depart for Gaza, at Larnaca port, Cyprus, on Friday, March 15, 2024. Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the ship will begin its journey as part of a maritime aid corridor once the ship operated by the Spanish charity Open Arms - which made the initial journy - offloads and distributes its 200 tons of food. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza towing a barge with 200 tons of humanitarian aid on Friday, March 15, 2024. The ship set sail Tuesday from Cyprus to inaugurate a sea route to get desperately needed aid into the war-wracked enclave, which is suffering a humanitarian crisis five months into the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)

The ship, operated by the Spanish aid group Open Arms, left Cyprus on Tuesday towing a barge laden with food, including rice, flour, lentils, beans, tuna and canned meat. The food was sent by World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, which operates kitchens providing free meals in Gaza.

Throughout the day Friday, the ship could be seen off Gaza’s coast. In the evening, the military said its cargo had been unloaded onto 12 trucks. Grainy footage released by the military showed a truck on a pier approaching the barge.

The delivery is intended to pave the way for larger shipments. A second vessel will head to Gaza once the supplies on the first ship are distributed, Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said. Its timing depends in part on whether the Open Arms delivery goes smoothly, he said.

Israel has been under increasing pressure to allow more aid into Gaza. The United States has joined other countries in airdropping supplies into northern Gaza and has announced separate plans to construct a pier to get aid in.

On average, around 115 supply trucks a day have entered Gaza over the entire course of the war, according to figures released by the Israeli prime minister’s office. On some days the number spikes to above 200.

This week, Israel began allowing trucks to enter directly into the north. The military has also been arranging private commercial convoys and says more than 300 trucks — mainly private — have entered the north since the beginning of February.

The Israel-Hamas war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and resulted in another 250 being taken into Gaza as hostages.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said Friday that at least 31,490 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

International mediators have been working to broker a cease-fire, though hopes were thwarted for one before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which started this week.

Hamas put forward a new cease-fire proposal calling for a three-stage process, according to a report by Al Jazeera television that was confirmed to The Associated Press by a Palestinian official.

The first six-week stage would bring a partial Israeli pullback in Gaza and the release of all female hostages held by the terrorists in exchange for the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. In the second stage, a permanent cease-fire would be declared, and Hamas would release all Israeli soldiers being held. In the third stage, reconstruction of Gaza would begin, and the Israeli blockade of Gaza would be lifted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal “unrealistic,” but said Israel would send negotiators to Qatar for more talks.

Netanyahu’s office also said Friday that Israel has approved military plans to attack Rafah, the southernmost town in Gaza where some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

It said the operation will involve the evacuation of the civilian population but did not give details or a timetable. The military said Wednesday it planned to direct civilians to “humanitarian islands” in central Gaza.