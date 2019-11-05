65°F
Nation and World

Florida man pleads guilty to sawing off rare sawfish’s extended nose

The Associated Press
November 4, 2019 - 4:12 pm
 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has pleaded guilty to killing an endangered fish unique to Florida waters whose extended nose is lined with teeth that resemble a saw.

Federal prosecutors say Chad Ponce of Jacksonville faces a year in prison and a $50,000 fine when he is sentenced for killing the sawfish, which is listed as an endangered species. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

The sawfish are only found in the southeastern U.S., primarily off the southwest coast of Florida.

Sawfish are generally harmless to humans, although they can inflict serious injury with their saw-like noses if threatened. Some grow as large as 17 feet.

Prosecutors say Ponce removed the extended nose of a sawfish last year using a power saw while fishing in a boat off the coast of Ponte Verde.

THE LATEST
Richard Holzer (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
FBI: Man arrested in plot to bomb historic Colorado synagogue
By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

DENVER — A man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, federal officials said Monday.

This image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, and displayed at ...
Official: Turkey captures slain IS leader’s sister in Syria
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

BEIRUT — Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence “gold mine.”

Demonstrators set fire to a rendition of the U.S. flag during a rally in front of the former U. ...
On US Embassy crisis 40th anniversary, Iran spins more centrifuges
By Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran on Monday broke further away from its collapsing 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by announcing it’s doubling the number of advanced centrifuges it operates.

In this April 11, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy ...
Facebook, Zuckerberg faces growing hostility from Washington
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

Bipartisan hostility against Facebook has been building for months, fueled by a series of privacy scandals, the site’s role in Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and accusations that Facebook crushes competitors.

In a July 31, 2019, file photo, National security adviser John Bolton speaks to media at the Wh ...
Dems prepare for open hearings, seek Bolton testimony
The Associated Press

Democrats have called in 11 witnesses this week, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former national security adviser John Bolton. It’s unclear whether any of them will come to Capitol Hill.

An air tanker drops retardant as the Maria Fire approaches Santa Paula, Calif., on Friday, Nov. ...
Fire crews make progress on large Southern California wildfire
By John Antczak The Associated Press

While fire activity subsided overnight, winds and skin-cracking low humidity were expected to enter their fourth day Saturday and make another difficult day for firefighters.