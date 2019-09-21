Florida man’s death is 5th linked to Imelda’s aftermath

BEAUMONT, Texas — Authorities in Texas have attributed a fifth death to the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, which caused widespread flooding in southeastern Texas and parts of Louisiana.

Stephen Gilbert, left, and his father-in-law sit in front of their flooded property on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the Mauriceville, Texas, area. Floodwaters are starting to recede in most of the Houston area after the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda flooded parts of Texas. "I'm on my third house," said Gilbert, who lives behind his father-in-law. "I wouldn't go anywhere else in the world," he said. "All we have is family anyway." ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A truck drives through a flooded highway as flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda continues in Southeast Texas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Mauriceville, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

MCM Elegante manager Bill Bianchi talks about the flooding that affected up to two feet of the first floor of the hotel in Beaumont, Texas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The heaviest rainfall had ended by Thursday night in Southeast Texas, but forecasters warned that parts of northeast Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana could see flash flooding as Imelda's remnants shifted to the north. (Ryan Welch/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

Kroger off of Phelan is closed after flooding affected the store, Friday, Sept, 20, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas. The heaviest rainfall had ended by Thursday night in Southeast Texas, but forecasters warned that parts of northeast Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana could see flash flooding as Imelda's remnants shifted to the north. (Ryan Welch/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

Caney Creek Fire Department firefighters Avery Aultman, 21, left, Luke Hancock, 24, right, raise the United States flag and the Texan flag while cleaning up the fire station on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Conroe, Texas, after it got flooded on Thursday. Floodwaters are starting to recede in most of the Houston area after the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda flooded parts of Texas. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Jefferson County spokeswoman Allison Getz said Saturday that 52-year-old Mark Dukaj, of Florida, was found dead Thursday in his stranded pickup truck on Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont, which is near Texas’ border with Louisiana. She didn’t know where in Florida he lived.

Getz says floodwaters seeped into the pickup, but emergency personnel don’t believe he drowned. She says investigators believe his death is related to the storm and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause.

Authorities have attributed four other deaths to the storm, including that of a 19-year-old man who was electrocuted while trying to lead his horse to safety through floodwaters.