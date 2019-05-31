72°F
Florida stripper accused of killing 3 teens in DUI crash

The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 - 7:13 am
 

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. — Police in the Miami area say a stripper driving without a license fatally struck three teens as they walked to a bus stop over Memorial Day weekend to catch a ride to a soccer tournament.

North Miami police arrested 31-year-old Mariam Coulibaly on charges of DUI manslaughter Tuesday night. News outlets report she was being treated in a hospital for injuries sustained in the Saturday morning crash that killed 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay.

The teens were members of the Little Haiti Football Club.

Court records show Coulibaly has been cited for 41 traffic infractions since 2008. Before her arrest, she told the Miami Herald she had blacked out and “didn’t even know that I hurt people.”

The newspaper reports she worked for The Body, a strip club near Miami.

