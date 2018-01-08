Nation and World

Florida woman injured after cat attacks her inside car

The Associated Press
January 7, 2018 - 4:27 pm
 

COCOA, Fla. — A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her. Florida Today reports that she jumped out to escape the feline, but forgot her car was in reverse, and was critically injured. Her car rolled over her, into the street and struck a parked car.

