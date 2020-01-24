56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

‘Flushable’ wipes tied to sewer clogs could see limits in California

By Cuneyt Dil The Associated Press
January 23, 2020 - 6:06 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet wipes, those single-use wet tissues for babies and adults wanting something more than just toilet paper, are the scourge of sewer systems nationwide, according to several cities challenging claims that the products are safe to flush.

Legislation in California that advanced on Thursday would require products that cannot be flushed down the toilet to be clearly labeled as such. Cities including New York and the District of Columbia have also attempted to cut down on what manufactures call “flushable wipes,” saying they can actually clog pipes and require costly repairs.

Some environmentalists worry the wipes end up in waterways, and the bill is among a number of efforts in California to keep harmful products out of the waste stream. A bill to replace California’s faltering recycling program by requiring beverage distributors to buy back their bottles and cans also moved forward in the California Senate on Thursday. Activists and celebrities lobbied in Sacramento on Wednesday for a proposal to cut statewide waste from single use plastics by 75% within the decade.

The California Assembly bill on wet wipes was watered down Thursday amid industry resistance, but only to bring opponents to the table, the bill’s author said.

The original version envisioned stricter measures, requiring products advertised as “flushable” to meet standards drawn up by the International Water Services Flushability Group.

Critics say the group’s standards are not peer-reviewed, and producers of flushable wipes dispute that their items block sewers.

Amendments to the bill removed references to “toilet wipes” and an extensive list of criteria for determining whether a product can be advertised as flushable. The changes were made amid continuing talks with companies who oppose the measures, said the office of the bill’s author, Democratic Assemblyman Richard Bloom of Santa Monica.

“We removed most of the language to accommodate the opposition and bring them to the negotiating table,” Andrew Aldama, a legislative staffer for Bloom, wrote in an email. “The assemblymember is hopeful we will add amendments in the coming months that will turn the bill into something that will be effective.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rural Fire Service large air tanker 134, operated by Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oreg ...
Americans killed in Australia crash were part of California crew
By Rod McGuirk The Associated Press

Three American firefighting airplane crew members were killed Thursday when the C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia, officials said.

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2012 file photo shows moderator Jim Lehrer outside Magness Arena, site of a ...
Jim Lehrer, ‘NewsHour’ host and debate moderator, dies at 85
By Mark Kennedy and David Bauder The Associated Press

For seven straight presidential elections, he was the sole journalist sitting across from the candidates for the first debate of the general election campaign.

In a Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, Annabella Sciorra attends HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary ...
‘Sopranos’ actress confronts Weinstein about alleged rape from stand
By Michael R. Sisak, Tom Hays and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

For more than a quarter-century, Annabella Sciorra told only few friends that the once-revered producer had pinned her to a bed and violated her, until she came forward publicly in 2017.

A C-130 Hercules plane called "Thor" drops water during a flight in Australia. (RFS via AP)
3 Americans die after firefighting plane crashes in Australia
The Associated Press

Three people died Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia’s southern New South Wales state, officials said.

Police work the scene of a shooting on Third Avenue and Pine Street, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, ...
1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting
By Lisa Baumann The Associated Press

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at about 5 p.m. Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims.