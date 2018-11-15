Friends, family mourn man killed in California bar shooting

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday to mourn a 22-year-old man who was gunned down in last week’s massacre at a Southern California country bar.
Cody Gifford-Coffman was remembered as a man with an easy smile, a love of fun, fishing and baseball and a goofy sense of humor.
One relative wore a new black cowboy hat that he placed in the open casket, noting that Gifford-Coffman had lost his in the shooting.
He and 11 others were slain Nov. 7 when a gunman attacked the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks during a country music dance night that drew area college students and other young people. The gunman later killed himself.
Friends credited Gifford-Coffman with saving lives by telling everyone to flee.
A memorial service will be held Thursday for Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus. The 29-year veteran died when he went into the bar to battle the gunman.