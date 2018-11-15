Friends, family mourn man killed in California bar shooting

Family and friends gathered Wednesday to mourn a 22-year-old man who was gunned down in last week’s massacre at a Southern California country bar.

Jason Coffman, right, father of Cody Coffman, is comforted by Anthony Ganczewski at a funeral service for his son Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. Cody Coffman was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Cheryl Tate, center right, mother Cody Coffman, is comforted by a mourner as her son, Chayse, looks at the coffin at a funeral service for Coffman Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. The 22-year-old was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Cody Gifford-Coffman, who was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting, is remembered during a service at Perez Family Chapel in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. The 22-year-old was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Friends credited Gifford-Coffman with saving lives by telling everyone to flee. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Friends of Cody Gifford-Coffman hug his father Jason during his funeral service at Perez Family Chapel in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, after they spoke about how Cody saved their lives during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill. The 22-year-old was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at the country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Photos of Cody Coffman are placed on a table at Coffman's funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. Coffman was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Joushmane Tate leaves after paying his respects to Cody Coffman at a funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. Coffman was killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Jason Coffman, right, talks to the media about his son, Cody Coffman, who died in the shooting, and holds onto his father-in-law, Mike Johnston, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (Jonathan J. Cooper/AP)

Cody Gifford-Coffman was remembered as a man with an easy smile, a love of fun, fishing and baseball and a goofy sense of humor.

One relative wore a new black cowboy hat that he placed in the open casket, noting that Gifford-Coffman had lost his in the shooting.

He and 11 others were slain Nov. 7 when a gunman attacked the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks during a country music dance night that drew area college students and other young people. The gunman later killed himself.

Friends credited Gifford-Coffman with saving lives by telling everyone to flee.

A memorial service will be held Thursday for Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus. The 29-year veteran died when he went into the bar to battle the gunman.