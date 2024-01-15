Frontier offers all-you-can-fly pass for $599

Frontier Airlines is offering the only “all you can fly” pass for an entire year for $599.

A Frontier Airlines flight departs Las Vegas' Harry Reid International. (Review-Journal file photo)

Does 2024 look like a busy year of travel for you?

If so, check out the new deal Frontier Airlines is offering — the only “all you can fly” pass for an entire year, and it will cost $599.

The GoWild! All You Can Fly Annual Pass gives travelers access to unlimited travel from May 1, 2024, through Apr. 30, 2025, barring 58 blackout dates. Those can be found here, but they’re also at the bottom of this article. That still leaves you plenty of opportunities to travel over the year, but it makes it tougher to use your unlimited pass during the holidays.

You can use the pass to fly to more than 100 U.S. and international destinations. Frontier says $599 is the price “while supplies last,” but it didn’t specify how long that’ll be.

Also, note that Frontier is an ultra low budget airline, so you’ll pay for extras like water and carry-on bags. If you pack light and don’t require much pampering, you’re good to go. If you’re new to the world of budget airlines, we recommend doing your research so you don’t get surprised by hidden fees.

The deal automatically renews every year at the same price unless you cancel.

Here are some things to know before you sign up:

You Have to Book Your Flight the Day Before

However, there’s an early booking promotion you can take advantage of. Pass holders can visit FlyFrontier.com between now and March 6 to start booking flights from May 1 through April 30, 2025, and save $100 on the sign up cost. This deal is good for previous annual pass holders and those who hold a seasonal pass and are interested in upgrading.

No other U.S. airline currently has an all-you-can-fly deal.

The Price of Previous Passes Went Up Later

This deal is similar to Frontier Airlines’ GoWild! Summer Pass, which gets you unlimited flights from May to September. The summer all-you-can-fly pass was originally priced at an introductory rate of $399, but later it cost $699. Then, Frontier dropped the price back down to $499.

In November 2022, Frontier announced an all-you-can-fly pass for 2023. Called the GoWild! Pass, the annual pass launched at a price of $599. Within just a few weeks, the price went up to $799. If prices follow patterns set by the cost of last year’s annual pass, it may end up costing as much as $1,999, if not more later in the year.

What we’re saying is: If you’re going to buy the pass, it likely pays to do it now instead of delaying.

Here’s the Fine Print

Here are five other things Frontier says you should know about this all-you-can-fly pass:

Flights must be booked at flyfrontier.com.

Flights don’t have any add-on products (like carry-on bags or assigned seats). You can still customize your travel at the time of booking.

Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed.

A fare of 1 cent will be charged for each segment booked.

You must be 18 or older and a U.S. resident to purchase the pass. A parent or guardian can purchase a pass for their child.

Blackout Dates

There are 58 blackout dates between May 1, 2024, through Apr. 30, 2025, that you should know about for planning purposes. That still leaves you plenty of opportunities to travel over the year, but it makes it trickier to travel on your unlimited pass during the holidays. Here are the blackout dates.

2024: May 23-24, 27; June 27-29; July 5, 7; Aug. 29-30; Sep. 2; Oct. 10-11, 13-14; Nov. 23, 27, 30; Dec. 1-2, 21-24, 26-31.

2025: Jan. 1, 4-5, 16-17, 20; Feb. 13-14, 17; Mar. 14-16, 21-23, 28-30; Apr. 4-6, 11-13, 18-21.

If you need a cheap ticket during one of these blackout dates, you may want to consider looking for a Basic Economy seat on one of the major airlines.

Mike Brassfield (mike@thepennyhoarder.com) is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.