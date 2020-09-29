66°F
Nation and World

Fueled by dry winds, fire rages in wine country — PHOTOS

The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 - 6:59 am
 

ST. HELENA, California — Giant blazes taking down buildings, residents fleeing their homes, exhausted firefighters working around the clock: These are some of the scenes from the wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country.

Fueled by dry winds, The Glass Fire has raged through Napa and Sonoma counties, quickly tripling in size, burning homes and nowhere near containement. But fire officials were more confident Monday evening, when the winds eased a bit.

The dramatic images are a testament to the fierceness of the fire and the determination of the firefighters: a bright red streak in the sky marks the spot where an air tanker dropped fire retardant; an inn engulfed in flames lights up the sky; embers fly off a tree in a scene reminiscent of fireworks; a tired firefighter rubs his face as he leans against a fire truck; elderly residents being evacuated from a senior home are helped onto a bus.

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning around California and the National Weather Service warned that hot, dry conditions with strong Santa Ana winds could remain a fire danger in Southern California.

THE LATEST
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand ju ...
Breonna Taylor case grand jury records to be made public
By Dylan Lovan The Associated Press

Kentucky’s attorney general has acknowledged that he never asked the grand jury to consider homicide charges against police in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

 
Coronavirus deaths pass 1M mark worldwide
By Adam Geller and Rishabh R. Jain The Associated Press

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Tuesday, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work.

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home evacuate as the Shady Fire approaches in Santa Ros ...
3 killed in Northern California wildfire; thousands flee
By Janie Har The Associated Press

Northern Californias wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting orders for nearly 70,000 people to evacuated. Meanwhile, three people died in a separate fire further north in the state.

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sun ...
Tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled Trump’s rise
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

The New York Times on Sunday revealed that President Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the presidency, and in 2017, his first year in office.

American Nobel laureate Toni Morisson smiles during a press conference at the Louvre Museum in ...
Toni Morrison, ‘Captain Underpants’ books among most ‘challenged’
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Toni Morrison is on the list. So are John Green and Harper Lee. And John Steinbeck and Margaret Atwood. All wrote books that were among the 100 most subjected to censorship efforts over the past decade, as compiled by the American Library Association.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume a vineyard building in St. Helena, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. ...
Power shut off for thousands in California to avert fires
The Associated Press

The nation’s largest electric utility on Sunday temporarily cut power to thousands of Northern California residents to prevent wildfires while a new fire in Napa County forced people from their homes amid hot, windy weather.

President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, ...
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead at the ...
Dry areas in the Southwest are getting drier, scientist says
By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

In Nevada, forecasters continue to track a record-setting dry streak for Las Vegas as their colleagues in Arizona hold out hope for relief from record heat.

Cal Fire air tankers help stop the spread of a brush fire in Larkfield Calif, Thursday, Sept. 2 ...
California prepares for power shutoffs, windy weekend
By Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press

Firefighters and officials at California’s largest utility company braced for hot, dry and windy weather in northern and central areas of the state this weekend that may fan the flames of several major wildfires or ignite new ones.