Funeral for slain NYC cop to be held Tuesday

Funeral arrangements have been made for a New York City police officer who was ambushed inside her mobile command post.

In this image taken from video, New York City Police and firefighters salute as the motorcade with the body of fallen NYPD officer Miosotis Familia leaves Bellevue Hospital in New York enroute to the funeral home, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in New York. Familia was shot and killed while on duty in the early hours of July 6 as she wrote in her notebook inside an NYPD Mobile Command Vehicle. (Robert Weisenfeld/AP)

This undated photo provided by the New York Police Department shows officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot to death early Wednesday, July 5, 2017, ambushed inside a command post RV by an ex-convict, authorities said. The gunman was killed by police about a block away. (NYPD via AP)

A security guard stands at attention as New York Police Department officer Miosotis Familia is memorialized before the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Familia was killed in an "unprovoked attack," in the Bronx borough of New York, according to the NYPD Commissioner. (Kathy Willens/AP)

NEW YORK — Funeral arrangements have been made for a New York City police officer who was ambushed inside her mobile command post.

A viewing for Officer Miosotis Familia will be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at World Changers Church in the Bronx. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the same place.

The 48-year-old Familia was ambushed Wednesday while sitting in an RV-like mobile command center. Alexander Bonds walked up and blasted a single round from a .38-caliber revolver through the passenger-side window. He was later killed by police.

She was a police officer for 12 years and a mother of three children. Her friends and colleagues described her as a kind, caring person and a top-notch police officer.