George Floyd protests a portrait of anger, chaos around the US — PHOTOS

Demonstrators shut down the northbound CA-110 freeway to protest the killing of George Floyd, in downtown Los Angeles Friday, May. 29, 2020. Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly for a large swath of downtown L.A. from the 10 Freeway to the 101, and the 110 Freeway to Alameda Street. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Police in riot gear form a line near the Centennial Olympic Park and CNN center where some confronted police, who sprayed some demonstrators with pepper spray, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Protesters sit in the street in Los Angeles, Friday, May 29, 2020, in protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A masked protester kneels before San Jose police on Friday, May 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif., in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A protester who was arrested waits in the back of a bus during a rally at the Barclays Center over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A protester is arrested during a rally at the Barclays Center over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Protestors enter I-64 eastbound in preparation to shutting down Interstate 64, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Hampton, Va., while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd. Floyd died Memorial Day while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. (The' N. Pham/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

The Omaha police mounted patrol are silhouetted in tear gas as they approach protesters at 72nd and Dodge streets, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. People were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and protesters rally near 72nd and Dodge in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 29, 2020. People were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. the people were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

San Jose police subdue a man prior to arresting him during a protest over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Protesters clash with Dallas police officers at Griffin and Young, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Dallas. The protest was organized by Next Generation Action Network in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

People loot a convenience store Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police officers arrest protestors near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

People demonstrate in Los Angeles, Friday, May 29, 2020, in protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a woman holds a placard as she screams "You have no authority to kill minorities," at Kansas City Police during a protest against police brutality and the death George Floyd at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a protester confronts Kansas City police during a George Floyd protest at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Protesters rally during a demonstration against police brutality in downtown Dallas, on Friday, May 29, 2020. George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.(Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall confronts protestors at Young St. and S. Griffin St. in downtown Dallas, Friday, May 29, 2020. People marched in protest of the in-custody death of George Floyd when they confronted Dallas Police tactical officers and tear gas was fired. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Protestors stop Dallas Police officers responding to a confrontation at Young St. and S. Griffin St. in downtown Dallas, Friday, May 29, 2020. People marched in protest of the in-custody death of George Floyd when they confronted Dallas Police tactical officers and tear gas was fired. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Donnell Ballard blocks traffic during a march in downtown Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, May 29, 2020. The protest was to show solidarity in the midst of the latest killing of George Floyd, an African American man by police in Minnesota. (Lawrence Jenkins/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a police officer stands as a young woman screamed at her during a protest over the death of George Floyd during clashes at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

People enter a looted Office Depot Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

People set a fire during continued protest Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A boy holds a sign during a protest in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, May 29, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A U.S. Secret Service officer stands inside the fence at the White House as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White House as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

From Las Vegas and Southern California to Omaha, Nebraska, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York, to Minneapolis and St. Paul, protesters took to the streets Friday night to show their anger about the killing of George Floyd on Monday.

Demonstrators blocked a highway in Los Angeles. A state of emergency was declared in Atlanta. In New York, police were pelted by water bottles and a police van was set afire, according to multiple reports.

In the nation’s capital, protesters clashed with the Secret Service causing a lockdown of the White House.

The Associated Press reported protesters threw bottles at officers wearing riot gear, Demonstrators and police wrestled over barricades outside the White House.

Looters were back at it again in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

George died Monday during a confrontation with police. On Friday, one of four officers involved in the confrontation, Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.