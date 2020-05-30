George Floyd protests a portrait of anger, chaos around the US — PHOTOS
From Las Vegas and Southern California to Omaha, Nebraska, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York, to Minneapolis and St. Paul, protesters took to the streets Friday night to show their anger about the killing of George Floyd on Monday.
Demonstrators blocked a highway in Los Angeles. A state of emergency was declared in Atlanta. In New York, police were pelted by water bottles and a police van was set afire, according to multiple reports.
In the nation’s capital, protesters clashed with the Secret Service causing a lockdown of the White House.
The Associated Press reported protesters threw bottles at officers wearing riot gear, Demonstrators and police wrestled over barricades outside the White House.
Looters were back at it again in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
George died Monday during a confrontation with police. On Friday, one of four officers involved in the confrontation, Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.