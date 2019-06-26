96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Germans get chance to kill virtual Nazis after rule change

The Associated Press
June 26, 2019 - 3:44 pm
 

BERLIN — Germans itching to shoot virtual Nazis will soon get a chance to do so, after a change in the rules concerning the use of forbidden symbols in video games.

U.S. games publisher Bethesda Softworks said Wednesday that the international version of its upcoming first-person shooter “Wolfenstein: Youngblood” will be available in Germany, complete with swastikas and other Nazi symbols, for over-18s.

Public displays of Nazi symbols are illegal in Germany, except for artistic or educational purposes.

Video gamers have long complained that previous installments in the popular “Wolfenstein” series sold in Germany omitted obvious references to the Nazis, despite them clearly being depicted as evil.

The German industry organization that assigns age-ratings to games announced last year it would align its practice with that of other artworks such as movies.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A April 26, 2019, file photo shows National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action ...
Infighting prompts NRA’s top lobbyist to resign
By Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

The National Rifle Association’s top lobbyist resigned Wednesday, the latest development in a dizzying array of in-fighting within the gun lobbying group in recent months that has ensnared even its most ardent loyalists.

in Boston, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Employees at online home furnishings retailer Wayfair wal ...
Wayfair workers protest the company’s contract with migrant detention center
By Alexandra Olson and Steve Leblanc The Associated Press

Employees at online home furnishings retailer Wayfair planned a walkout Wednesday to protest the company’s decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor that runs a detention center for migrant children in Texas.

A June 1, 2019 photo provided by History Flight shows graves of U.S. servicemen under the wate ...
Graves of American WWII servicemen found on remote Pacific island
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

A nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of U.S. servicemen lost in past conflicts has found what officials believe are the graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

In a July 16, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladim ...
Kremlin confirms Trump-Putin ‘sidelines’ meeting at G-20
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of an international summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday, in talks that come amid bitter differences.

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2019 file photo, acting Broward County sheriff Gregory Tony, right, spe ...
2 more deputies fired for response to Parkland shooting
The Associated Press

Two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency’s response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people, the Broward County sheriff said Wednesday.