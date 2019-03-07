Goat elected as honorary pet mayor of Vermont town

Lincoln, a 3-year-old Nubian goat, is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the small Vermont town of Fair Haven. (Robert Layman/The Rutland Herald via AP)

Lincoln, a Nubian goat, runs around with pasture mate Lucy at their home in Fair Haven, Vt. Lincoln was recently elected "Pet Mayor" on town meeting day. (/The Rutland Herald via AP)

Sally Stanton, right, holds her grandson Murphy Drzewianowski as he feeds Lincoln the goat in Fair Haven, Vt. The 3-year-old Nubian goat is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the small Vermont town of Fair Haven. (/The Rutland Herald via AP)

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — A 3-year-old Nubian goat is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the small Vermont town of Fair Haven.

The goat named Lincoln was chosen by townspeople for the one-year honorary post at the community’s Town Meeting Day voting. The Tuesday ballot of 16 pets was open to all town residents. Most of the other candidates were dogs and cats; a gerbil named Crystal also was a candidate.

Lincoln takes office on Tuesday for the one-year term.

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York just west of Rutland, does not have an actual mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter says he conceived of the idea as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson, teaching kids about local government.