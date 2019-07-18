93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Golf ball hit by father strikes, kills 6-year-old daughter

The Associated Press
July 17, 2019 - 9:05 pm
 

OREM, Utah — Relatives of a 6-year-old Utah girl who died after her father accidentally struck her with a golf ball are remembering her as a loving, playful child.

Aria Hill’s uncle David Smith described her as a happy child who greeted strangers and enjoyed spending time with her parents. Smith said she went golfing often with her father and that it was one of their favorite activities to do together.

Police say the ball struck Hill in the back of the head on Monday morning, while the father and daughter were out golfing with Hill’s uncle, Brayden Hill, at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

“A complete, fluke accident — you couldn’t repeat it if you tried,” Smith told KUTV in Salt Lake City. “She just happened to be in the exact wrong place, just directly across from him, when it happened.”

The ball hit the base of her neck. Lt. Trent Colledge of the Orem Police Department says she was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Smith said Hill loved to do what the family called “big girl things” with her mother Talysa like dressing up, experimenting with makeup, and helping take care of her two younger brothers.

“She loved everyone so freely and effortlessly, the best way she knew how,” he added.

Steven Marett, the head golf professional at the course, told the Deseret News that he has seen people occasionally get hit by balls but he had never heard of guests getting seriously injured or killed.

“This is absolutely unimaginable, and it’s been devastating,” Marett said.

Colledge said police are not planning to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.

Hill’s family has planned her funeral services for July 20 at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse near Eagle Mountain in northern Utah.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A June 3, 2019 file photo, shows actor Kevin Spacey listening to attorney Alan Jackson during a ...
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Prosecutors dropped a case Wednesday accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a resort island bar in 2016, more than a week after the accuser refused to testify about a missing cellphone the defense says contains information that supports the actor’s claims of innocence.

This photo provided by Humane Animal Rescue on July 16, 2019, shows a cat being treated at the ...
Cat with firecrackers strapped to paw has leg amputated
The Associated Press

An animal rescue group in Pittsburgh says someone strapped firecrackers to a cat’s front left paw with rubber bands and set them off, causing such severe injuries the animal’s leg had to be amputated.