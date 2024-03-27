68°F
Gov. Abbott issues executive order fighting antisemitism at Texas colleges

Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Feb ...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Feb. 4, 2024. (Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By Valeria Olivares The Dallas Morning News
March 27, 2024 - 12:20 pm
 

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday aimed at fighting an increase in antisemitism at colleges and universities in Texas.

“Some radical organizations on our campuses engaged in acts that have no place in Texas,” Abbott said in a press release. “Now, we must work to ensure that our college campuses are safe spaces for members of the Jewish community.”

The order requires all public colleges and universities in the state to review their free speech policies to lay out punishments for antisemitic rhetoric on campuses; to ensure administrators enforce those policies; and to include the definition of antisemitism.

In the executive order, Abbott noted that protected free speech areas on Texas university campuses, including the buildings and parking lots of Jewish student organizations, have been covered in antisemitic graffiti.

He said multiple protests and walkouts staged by student organizations have featured chants that included antisemitic phrases, such as “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which he described as being “used by Hamas supporters to call for the violent dismantling of the State of Israel and the destruction of the Jewish people who live there.”

Abbott said that, after acts of antisemitism began to grow “in number, size and danger to the Jewish community” since the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, Texas took steps to protect Jewish schools and synagogues.

The governor is distributing more than $4 million in grant funding for security enhancements among Jewish organizations; directing state agencies to cease purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state with ties to Hamas; and encouraging schools across the state to use lessons and resources shared by the Texas Education Agency to help students understand the Israel-Hamas war.

“Antisemitism is never acceptable in Texas, and we will do everything we can to fight it,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas stands with Israel and the Jewish community, and we must escalate our efforts to protect against antisemitism at Texas colleges and universities and across our state.”

Colleges and universities have 90 days before each system’s board of regents must submit a report to the Office of the Governor, Budget and Policy Division that details the revisions made to free speech policies and evidence that the policies are being enforced.

