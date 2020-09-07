Grand Canyon bridge closed due to ‘structural concerns’

A popular suspension bridge at the bottom of the Grand Canyon is now closed, the National Park Service said Sunday.

Boaters on the Colorado River pass under the Silver Bridge while getting an early start on their day's journey. (Erin Whittaker/National Park Service)

A popular suspension bridge at the bottom of the Grand Canyon is now closed, the National Park Service said Sunday.

In a statement, officials said the Silver Bridge was closed to “all foot traffic due to structural safety concerns.”

The Silver Bridge, which crosses the Colorado River along the Bright Angel Trail, was built in the late 1960s, according to park officials. The bridge connects the famous trail to Phantom Ranch and the North Rim. Only hikers are allowed to cross the suspension bridge.

Officials said that during the closure, “hikers will need to cross the Colorado River exclusively via the Black Bridge. If hiking the Bright Angel Trail, hikers should anticipate to be redirected to the River Trail and the Black Bridge which will add approximately 1.5 miles to their trip. There is no estimated time of repair for the Silver Bridge; it will remain closed until further notice.”