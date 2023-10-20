Hamas says it is releasing 2 US hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7

Hamas said Friday it was releasing two American citizens they were holding captive in Gaza since their Oct. 7 raid on Israel.

Pro-Israel supporters gather to demand the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas during a demonstration at Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

JERUSALEM — Hamas said Friday it was releasing two American citizens they were holding captive in Gaza since their Oct. 7 raid on Israel.

The Palestinian militant group said in a statement that in an agreement with the Qatari government it was freeing a mother and daughter for humanitarian reasons.

U.S. and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the statement.

Israel says Hamas has taken 203 people from Israel into Gaza.